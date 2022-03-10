Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $46.33 Million Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,726,996 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 73,201 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.70% of ADT worth $46,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ADT by 9.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,031 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ADT in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the third quarter valued at approximately $739,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

NYSE ADT opened at $7.61 on Thursday. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.58.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.15%.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

