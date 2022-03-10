Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $46.43 Million Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220,491 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,488 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of Matador Resources worth $46,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTDR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 417.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In other Matador Resources news, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $235,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $52.73 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

About Matador Resources (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.