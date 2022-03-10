Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $46.69 Million Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 698,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Kemper worth $46,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 45.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.27%.

Kemper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

