Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $47.36 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,481,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,073 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.25% of Summit Materials worth $47,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after buying an additional 1,011,497 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,182,000. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 387,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after buying an additional 199,280 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,730,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,145,000 after buying an additional 184,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,023,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after buying an additional 172,530 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Shares of SUM stock opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Summit Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.