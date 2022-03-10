Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $48.02 Million Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,402,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.67% of Kennametal worth $48,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kennametal by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,853,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,688,000 after purchasing an additional 268,201 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,462,000 after purchasing an additional 543,119 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,570,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,989,000 after purchasing an additional 394,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,066,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,509,000 after purchasing an additional 347,327 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

NYSE KMT opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

About Kennametal (Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.