Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $49.30 Million Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of ICU Medical worth $49,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 364,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,174,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 331,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 86,921 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 180,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 37,323 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,520 in the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICU Medical stock opened at $226.71 on Thursday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.39 and a 52 week high of $282.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.23.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ICU Medical Profile (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

