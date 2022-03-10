Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $50.14 Million Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.21% of Signet Jewelers worth $50,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $516,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $67.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Signet Jewelers Profile (Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.