Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $50.14 Million Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.21% of Signet Jewelers worth $50,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $516,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $67.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $111.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

