Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $50.24 Million Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.39% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $50,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 386.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 281,311 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 85,008 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.22.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

