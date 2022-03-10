Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $48,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $948.12.

DEO stock opened at $187.13 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $163.41 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.69.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

