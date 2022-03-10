Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052,859 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.23% of Investors Bancorp worth $46,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 370,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of ISBC opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,724,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $5,223,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $16,901,272 over the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

