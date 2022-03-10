Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 773,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.09% of LivePerson worth $45,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in LivePerson by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPSN. JP Morgan Cazenove downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

LPSN opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.78. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $68.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $76,369.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,683 shares of company stock valued at $635,186. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

