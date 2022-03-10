Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,477,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.53% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $49,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 24,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.21. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

