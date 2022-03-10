Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $49,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of GVI opened at $110.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.74.

