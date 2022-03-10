Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $46.15 Million in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 725,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,154,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 6.15% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILCV. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth $108,655,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,379,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,536,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,680,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,015,000.

ILCV opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.11. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.72 and a twelve month high of $71.04.

