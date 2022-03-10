Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.13% of Dycom Industries worth $45,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,313,000 after acquiring an additional 193,812 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after acquiring an additional 125,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DY opened at $92.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average is $83.85.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

