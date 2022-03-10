Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 557,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.75% of MasTec worth $48,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in MasTec by 180.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,445 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 210.7% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 582,618 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MasTec by 213.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,693,000 after purchasing an additional 331,795 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 89.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 313,074 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 27.2% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 828,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ opened at $79.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.08. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

