Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 21,109 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.09% of Flowserve worth $49,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 175.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLS stock opened at $33.31 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

