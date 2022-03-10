Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 23,995 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,357,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.42% of New Jersey Resources worth $47,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 80.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $46.09.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 94.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

