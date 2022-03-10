Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 30,857 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.33% of ONE Gas worth $45,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ONE Gas by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $83.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.09. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.47.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The business had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

