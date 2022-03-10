Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 4,362 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.12% of Hancock Whitney worth $45,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 385,239 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 201,803 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after buying an additional 154,539 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,835,000 after buying an additional 143,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,893,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

