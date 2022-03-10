Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 59,113 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052,859 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,113 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.23% of Investors Bancorp worth $46,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 62.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 182.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 28.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 116.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 152,859 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth $3,537,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of ISBC opened at $15.56 on Thursday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,724,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $5,223,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $16,901,272. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

