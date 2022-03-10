Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 65,542 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,542 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of Bilibili worth $50,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth about $569,908,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bilibili by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,405,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,011,000 after buying an additional 173,508 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Bilibili by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Bilibili by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 547,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after buying an additional 281,478 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bilibili by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,045,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $129.24. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

