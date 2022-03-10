Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 96,935 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.43% of GoDaddy worth $49,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. North Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 65.6% in the third quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,259 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 20.5% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,953 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at about $34,141,000. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 19.1% in the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,381,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after acquiring an additional 381,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 13.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,020,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,521,000 after acquiring an additional 350,311 shares during the last quarter.

GoDaddy stock opened at $79.73 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average is $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

