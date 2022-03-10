Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.19% of ExlService worth $48,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXLS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ExlService by 188.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 26.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $124.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.28. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $146.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Cowen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

