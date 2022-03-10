Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,673 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.56% of Patterson Companies worth $45,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after buying an additional 383,036 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,377 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,590,000 after purchasing an additional 955,993 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after purchasing an additional 973,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,590,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

PDCO stock opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

