Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,429 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of Manulife Financial worth $48,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 151,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Manulife Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,444,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,874,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth $244,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFC. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

NYSE:MFC opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.