Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.09% of LivePerson worth $45,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. JP Morgan Cazenove lowered shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $77,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,683 shares of company stock worth $635,186. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $68.82.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

