Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.53% of Ovintiv worth $45,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,560,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,958,000 after acquiring an additional 86,715 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after acquiring an additional 621,618 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,692,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,513,000 after acquiring an additional 364,272 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,287,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,876 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,297 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv stock opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 3.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OVV. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

