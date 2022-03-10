Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.53% of Ovintiv worth $45,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,560,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,958,000 after acquiring an additional 86,715 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after acquiring an additional 621,618 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,692,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,513,000 after acquiring an additional 364,272 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,287,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,297 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OVV. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

