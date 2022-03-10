Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,433 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.62% of Cabot worth $46,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 248,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Cabot stock opened at $71.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 86.55%.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

