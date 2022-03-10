Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,491 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Smartsheet worth $49,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 18,843 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $136,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,402 shares of company stock worth $17,853,771 over the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet stock opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $85.65.

Several analysts have commented on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

