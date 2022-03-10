Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,491 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Smartsheet worth $49,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 465.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,748,000 after buying an additional 965,757 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,721.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,060,000 after buying an additional 728,677 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 840,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,873,000 after buying an additional 498,586 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,393,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $210,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James N. White purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.07 per share, with a total value of $9,460,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,402 shares of company stock valued at $17,853,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

Shares of SMAR opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.45. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

