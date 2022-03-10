Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,433 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,433 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.62% of Cabot worth $46,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,198,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,983 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cabot by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Cabot by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 48,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

CBT opened at $71.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.54. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $74.87.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 86.55%.

CBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Cabot Profile (Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.