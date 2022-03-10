Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,399 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.47% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $50,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.51. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

