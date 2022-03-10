Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,399 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.47% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $50,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.51. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.