Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,797 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.37% of Floor & Decor worth $47,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $88.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.93 and its 200 day moving average is $119.73. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.20 and a twelve month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

