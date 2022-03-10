Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 26,098 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.48% of Hillenbrand worth $45,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HI. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth $41,242,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth $20,743,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 431.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 314,963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 978,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 247,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth $8,265,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 90,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $4,685,580.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of HI opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

