Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 275,762 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 275,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.37% of KB Home worth $46,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,540 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in KB Home by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KB Home by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 393,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in KB Home by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84. KB Home has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

