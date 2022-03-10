Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 275,762 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 275,762 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.37% of KB Home worth $46,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 58.6% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 195.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 14.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 18.9% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 39,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 16.0% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KBH stock opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

About KB Home (Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.