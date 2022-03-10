Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 43,717 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,717 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.67% of Kennametal worth $48,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

About Kennametal (Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.