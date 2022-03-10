Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 73,201 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,726,996 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 73,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.70% of ADT worth $46,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 97,268 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADT by 135.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,666 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 819,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ADT by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,936,874 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after acquiring an additional 332,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ADT by 10.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,565 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ADT by 53.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $34,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). ADT had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.15%.

ADT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

