Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 354,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.83% of Colliers International Group worth $45,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 122.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 217.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 63,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 43,265 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,427,000 after purchasing an additional 74,137 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

CIGI opened at $125.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.94. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.23 and a twelve month high of $158.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

