Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.37% of Floor & Decor worth $47,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

FND stock opened at $88.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.20 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.73.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

