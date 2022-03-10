Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,376 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of Kemper worth $46,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMPR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 67.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,360,000 after buying an additional 533,964 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kemper by 14.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,403,000 after buying an additional 343,647 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,058,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,078,000 after buying an additional 195,507 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper during the third quarter worth about $10,925,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kemper by 4,244.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 127,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.08. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.27%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

