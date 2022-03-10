Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.35% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $49,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,849,000 after buying an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 244,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,327,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 198,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 124,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

NYSE CPK opened at $138.32 on Thursday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $112.70 and a 52-week high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.48 and a 200-day moving average of $132.12.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

