Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Avnet worth $48,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Avnet by 8,388.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 630,653 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Avnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,726,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 29.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after buying an additional 585,606 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Avnet by 68.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,668,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Avnet by 672.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 486,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after buying an additional 423,894 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

