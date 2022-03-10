Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Downgraded by TD Securities

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$100.00 price target on the bank’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s previous close.

BNS has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, raised Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$93.25.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down C$0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$91.85. 1,295,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,959,780. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$91.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$85.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.51. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$75.84 and a 52-week high of C$95.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

