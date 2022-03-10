Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) CEO Thomas L. Travis Sells 2,462 Shares

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $57,733.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BSVN stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,213. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08. Bank7 Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.05.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Bank7 had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,097,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

