Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:BNNRU remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Thursday. Banner Acquisition has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $10.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banner Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

